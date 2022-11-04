ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Bitcoin Falls to Its Lowest Level in Nearly Two Years as Binance Abandons FTX Deal

Cryptocurrencies extended their slide for a second day Wednesday as the market absorbed the potential collapse of popular crypto exchange FTX. Prices were pressured to start the day and plunged by late afternoon as Binance, the largest global exchange by volume, abandoned plans to acquire Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX after a due diligence exam and recent reports of mishandled customer funds and alleged U.S. agency investigations of FTX.
NBC Chicago

Meta Shares Pop 5% as Wall Street Rallies Around Layoffs

Shares of Meta jumped Wednesday after the company announced it will lay off more than 11,000 employees. In a letter to the staff, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is "sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history." Shares of Meta closed up 5% Wednesday after the...
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Meta Platforms, Lucid Motors, Roblox and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Disney — Shares of the media giant slid more than 11% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit, as both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates. Disney warned that strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy tempered investor expectations for the new fiscal year, forecasting revenue growth of less than 10%.
The Guardian

Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging

Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Bumble, Rivian, Dutch Bros, FICO and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Bumble – The dating app company plummeted 15% after it reported third-quarter revenue below Wall Street's expectations, according to StreetAccount. Bumble said fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization would likely come in under expectations due to headwinds from foreign currency and the war between Russia and Ukraine. Competitor Match Group slid 1%.
NBC Chicago

Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue

Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
NBC Chicago

Binance CEO Says He Didn't ‘Master Plan' FTX Collapse

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday that he "did not master plan" the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. In an email to employees that he made public, Zhao said that FTX going down "is not good for anyone in the industry" and that employees should not "view it as a win for us."
NBC Chicago

Elon Musk Reverses Course, Kills New ‘Official' Designation for Big-Name Tweeters

In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy