Springfield, November 04 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏐 games in Springfield.
The Baker High School volleyball team will have a game with Tillamook High School on November 04, 2022, 08:00:00.
The Crook County High School volleyball team will have a game with Marshfield High School on November 04, 2022, 08:00:00.
The Henley High School volleyball team will have a game with Cascade Senior High School on November 04, 2022, 10:00:00.
The Valley Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Horizon Christian High School on November 04, 2022, 13:15:00.
The St. Mary's High School volleyball team will have a game with Sisters High School on November 04, 2022, 13:15:00.
The Burns High School volleyball team will have a game with Santiam Christian High School on November 04, 2022, 15:15:00.
The Siuslaw High School volleyball team will have a game with Creswell High School on November 04, 2022, 15:15:00.
The Mazama High School volleyball team will have a game with The Dalles High School on November 04, 2022, 10:00:00.
