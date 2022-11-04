ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

South African choir group performs for local elementary students

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQmlg_0iy3HqZI00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – UC Santa Barbara Arts and Lectures hosted a performance at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara today featuring a rousing program of South African gospel and spirituals in a variety of languages.

The event featured the three-time Grammy winning Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa, performing for and teaching local students in 4th through 6th grade.

The 'Freedom show' taught the students about the history of South Africa and the civil rights movement.

"The learning curve for them to know about the South African music and the Freedom songs that South Africa said while they were going through the apartheid era," said Shimmy Jiyane, choir director. "So we are grateful to be here and we are grateful to be sharing our songs with them, especially the kids, because they are the leaders of the future. And we will be for some time."

Elementary schools from all over the city attended the concert.

The post South African choir group performs for local elementary students appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Art education props passage will help local school productions shine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A show called "Sing for your Supper" takes the stage in the La Colina Junior High auditorium tonight at 6 p.m. and is a fundraiser for its performing arts program. And soon "The Crucible" will opens at Santa Barbara High School. Performances like those will soon get a boost from the overwhelming passage The post Art education props passage will help local school productions shine appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local widow of Holocaust survivor shares story of resilience following Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival wrapped up today at The New Vic Theatre in Downtown Santa Barbara. One local widow of a Holocaust survivor shares her story of resilience. Her name is Rose Jaffe and she was happily married to Norman Jaffe for 70 years. But the road to eternal love was not The post Local widow of Holocaust survivor shares story of resilience following Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local French bakery donates pastries to those in need

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Ulises Mercado started working when he was just 14 years old to provide for his family. Mercado says something as seemingly small as a cookie could mean the world to those who can't afford things like treats. “This is the first ever restaurant that I worked that donates their pastries at the The post Local French bakery donates pastries to those in need appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Nonprofit organization continues long-time partnership with Santa Barbara Unified School District to help students afford college

The Santa Barbara California Student Opportunities and Access Program (Cal-SOAP), and the Santa Barbara Unified School District are continuing its partnership to help underserved students in education. The post Nonprofit organization continues long-time partnership with Santa Barbara Unified School District to help students afford college appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Thousands set to participate in Santa Barbara Half Marathon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County's largest marathon kicks off this weekend. Race weekend kicks off Friday, November 4 and continues at the Funk Zone Finish Line Festival on Sunday morning. The event supports Santa Barbara Running Association's youth programs. More than 3,000 participants from throughout California, 39 states and seven countries are expected The post Thousands set to participate in Santa Barbara Half Marathon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-The mother of a student who died from an Isla Vista cliff fall years ago is speaking out. Former Irvine Mayor Beth Krom was upset to learn that an 18-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday after falling 30 feet from the cliffs near Manzanita Village and the University of California, Santa Barbara campus. The post Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ISLA VISTA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard-based Drum Workshop celebrates 50th anniversary

OXNARD, Calif.-Drummers know DW stands for Drum Workshop and the Oxnard-based company marked its 50 anniversary with a drum roll and more. The company is celebrating with a number of live streams this week featuring makers Shon Smith and Jose Capos followed by clinics featuring DW co-founder John Good, DW artist Russ Kunkel and others. The post Oxnard-based Drum Workshop celebrates 50th anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Public Health issues rain advisory to avoid waterways countywide Monday

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a rain advisory recommending the community avoid water activities for at least three days after rainfall to minimize the danger of stormwater runoff to public health for countywide beaches Monday. The post Santa Barbara County Public Health issues rain advisory to avoid waterways countywide Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

New urgent care set to open in Montecito this week

MONTECITO, Calif. - It’s the first Cottage Urgent Care in the Montecito area.“We are on the corner of Coast Village Road and Olive Mill Inside our 15th cottage urgent care center. We’re very excited," said administrative director of operations Taryn O’Connell of Cottage Urgent Care centers. And it’s about to open to the public. "Any The post New urgent care set to open in Montecito this week appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MONTECITO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy