Foxtel expands its content after signing a multi-year deal with U.S. entertainment giant NBCUniversal

Foxtel has signed a major deal with U.S. entertainment giant NBCUniversal.

Viewers will now have access to a vast library of new content, as well as favourites including the Fast and Furious and Jurassic Park franchises.

The new partnership also means Foxtel and its streaming services like Binge will have exclusive rights to first-run series, reports Variety Australia.

This will include shows produced for brands like Sky Studios, Universal International Studios and NBCU's Peacock platform.

Thanks to the new deal, Foxtel will also stream drama, comedy, reality and news from NBCU.

Foxtel subscribers can also look forward to seeing upcoming films like the new World War II drama Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy.

The rom-com Ticket to Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, will also be available.

Also included in the NBCU deal are popular throwback TV hits like The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock.

Meanwhile, reality TV blockbusters like the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, and Below Deck Mediterranean will be seen on Foxtel's Fox Arena, Binge and the main channel.

The deal also means NBCU News Now and MSNBC will be available on Foxtel's news streaming service Flash.

NBCU already expanded its reach into the Australian market last month when Channel Seven announced its new multichannel 7Bravo.

The free-to-air platform, which is set to launch on January 15, will specialise in reality and true-crime programming.

The Bravo network is best known for airing the Real Housewives franchise.