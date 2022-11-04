Centralia, November 04 High School 🏐 Game Notice

ASTORIA, Ore. (KPTV) - An Astoria woman was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash that closed Highway 30 east of Astoria on Friday morning. Oregon State Police said at about 11:30 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to a two-car crash on Highway 30 near milepost 88. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She has been identified as 51-year-old Lori Wangen of Astoria. Two people in the other car were injured and taken to a hospital.

ASTORIA, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO