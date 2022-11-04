ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 8 high school ⚽ games in Beckley.

The Wheeling Park High School soccer team will have a game with Greenbrier East High School on November 04, 2022, 07:00:00.

Wheeling Park High School
Greenbrier East High School
November 04, 2022
07:00:00
2022 WVSSAC AAA Boys Soccer Semifinals #1

The Point Pleasant High School soccer team will have a game with Philip Barbour High School on November 04, 2022, 08:30:00.

Point Pleasant High School
Philip Barbour High School
November 04, 2022
08:30:00
2022 WVSSAC AA/A Girls Soccer Semifinals #2

The Oak Glen High School soccer team will have a game with Charleston Catholic High School on November 04, 2022, 06:30:00.

Oak Glen High School
Charleston Catholic High School
November 04, 2022
06:30:00
2022 WVSSAC AA/A Girls Soccer Semifinals #1

The Spring Mills High School soccer team will have a game with Hurricane High School on November 04, 2022, 09:00:00.

Spring Mills High School
Hurricane High School
November 04, 2022
09:00:00
2022 WVSSAC AAA Boys Soccer Semifinals #2

The Grafton High School soccer team will have a game with Charleston Catholic High School on November 04, 2022, 13:30:00.

Grafton High School
Charleston Catholic High School
November 04, 2022
13:30:00
2022 WVSSAC AA/A Boys Soccer Semifinals #1

The Hedgesville High School soccer team will have a game with Morgantown High School on November 04, 2022, 14:00:00.

Hedgesville High School
Morgantown High School
November 04, 2022
14:00:00
2022 WVSSAC AAA Girls Soccer Semifinals #1

The Point Pleasant High School soccer team will have a game with Fairmont Senior High School on November 04, 2022, 15:30:00.

Point Pleasant High School
Fairmont Senior High School
November 04, 2022
15:30:00
2022 WVSSAC AA/A Boys Soccer Semifinals #2

The George Washington High School soccer team will have a game with Parkersburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

George Washington High School
Parkersburg High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
2022 WVSSAC AAA Girls Soccer Semifinals #2

