ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County fire officials warn about e-scooter fires

By Cheyenne Corin
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUbhw_0iy3H98e00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Three people were injured in a fire at the Twin Towers apartment building that fire officials said was caused by an e-scooter battery that malfunctioned.

Fire officials in Montgomery County say they are seeing more fires started by e-scooters and are spreading the word on how to prevent it — they said that when these batteries catch fire, they can have a blow torch effect.

“Unfortunately, this was a scooter battery that was charging and blocked his way out,” said Pete Piringer. “He got burned in the process, and the good thing is, as he exited his apartment, he did close the door behind him, and that action probably saved some lives.”

Community recovering after devastating Rockville apartment complex fire

Fire officials say lithium-ion batteries in electric bikes and scooters can catch fire if damaged or used incorrectly. To prevent these fires you should: use the correct charger, not overcharge them, not charge them while sleeping or unattended and not charge them near the front door.

If you notice anything out of the ordinary like an unusual odor, change in color, leaking, or smoking, you should no longer use your device.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Person dead after shooting in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

18-year-old pleads guilty to Magruder HS shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty to shooting another student in Magruder High School in January on Monday. Steven Alston Jr. was 17 years old when he shot a 15-year-old student in a school bathroom with a ghost gun. He was charged as an adult. The victim was critically injured […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Caps’ new team tradition with Arlington Fire Dept.

ARLINGTON, V.a. (DC News Now) – The Washington Capitals have a new team tradition this year, and it’s a large coiled rope with a significant meaning. The inspiration and the rope came from the Arlington Fire Department station two, which just so happens to be head coach Peter Laviolette’s local fire station, and one day […]
ARLINGTON, WA
DC News Now

Vega, Spanberger make final pitches in competitive House race

TRIANGLE, Va. (DC News Now) — One night before polls open in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, candidate Yesli Vega joined top Virginia Republicans at a rally in Prince William County, where they hoped to rally their base before Election Day. Vega was joined by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, and Attorney General Jason […]
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Unopposed Brian Schwalb becomes DC’s next attorney general

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Heading into Election Day, it was pretty much a given that Brian Schwalb would become the District’s next attorney general. Schwalb, who is only the second independently elected attorney general in D.C., ran unopposed after winning a three-way primary in June. In that primary election, Schwalb received 43.35% of votes. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Muriel Bowser wins third term as DC mayor

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Muriel Bowser will continue to serve as the District’s top official. Bowser, who won the Office of Mayor Tuesday for her third consecutive time, is the first person to win three terms in office since the late Marion Barry. Bowser beat Republican candidate Stacia Hall, Libertarian Dennis Sobin, and Independent […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy