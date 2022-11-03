ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

whbc.com

Meet the 2022 WHBC All Stark County Award Winners

Congratulations on another great year of high school football Stark County!. We are happy to salute the best of the best at our 78th Annual High School Football Awards Banquet on Thursday, November 17th. All 19 of Stark County’s High School Football Coaches gathered to select the team on Sunday. Below are the All County Offense, All County Defense and the Individual Team MVP’s. This year’s Stark County Player of the Year, the Stark County Coach of the Year, the Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement Award winner and the Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award winner will be revealed at our banquet. Banquet details are below. Tickets can be purchased at the WHBC Studios at 550 Market Avenue, South in Downtown Canton.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

UPDATE: No injuries in Ohio train derailment along Ohio River

UPDATE 7:50 p.m.: Norfolk Southern has released a statement on the derailment:. Overnight 15 cars from a Norfolk Southern train derailed Steubenville, OH. There were no reported injuries, and the train was hauling trash. NS personnel and contractors responded and remain on-site for the cleanup. We’re appreciative of the local authorities for their quick response and assistance.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
AKRON, OH

