Morning Journal
High school football: Local teams facing big challenges in regional semifinal pairings
Week 13 of the season is here. There are four area teams remaining in the tournament. Two are paired up against each other and the other two have big challenges. Elyria Catholic has a monster challenge against Glenville, which entered the Division IV state tournament as the AP poll champion.
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
Where can the Guardians add power? What about Nolan Jones? Amed Rosario? – Hey, Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A nice playoff run, four Gold Gloves and an Executive of the Year Award. Here are some Guardians questions:. Hey, Terry: Small ball is amazing. However yet again, the home run powerhouse dominated the offseason. Is it possible for small ball to win again? – Benjamin Ure.
whbc.com
Meet the 2022 WHBC All Stark County Award Winners
Congratulations on another great year of high school football Stark County!. We are happy to salute the best of the best at our 78th Annual High School Football Awards Banquet on Thursday, November 17th. All 19 of Stark County’s High School Football Coaches gathered to select the team on Sunday. Below are the All County Offense, All County Defense and the Individual Team MVP’s. This year’s Stark County Player of the Year, the Stark County Coach of the Year, the Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement Award winner and the Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award winner will be revealed at our banquet. Banquet details are below. Tickets can be purchased at the WHBC Studios at 550 Market Avenue, South in Downtown Canton.
Powerball jackpot hopefuls line up at this NE Ohio spot for tickets — Here’s why
Lottery players have been lining up all day across Northeast Ohio and the country to buy tickets for their shot at a record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.
Medical Mutual will leave downtown Cleveland headquarters in favor of former American Greetings site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its downtown Cleveland headquarters, opting to move all its Northeast Ohio employees to Brooklyn in 2023. In an email to employees, the insurance company said that in January it would start to move workers in phases.
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Akron Comicon rounds out 10th anniversary with crowds and star-studded lineup
Everyone is a hero at the Akron Comicon and this year this event celebrated its superpower over the years with its 10th anniversary.
WTRF
UPDATE: No injuries in Ohio train derailment along Ohio River
UPDATE 7:50 p.m.: Norfolk Southern has released a statement on the derailment:. Overnight 15 cars from a Norfolk Southern train derailed Steubenville, OH. There were no reported injuries, and the train was hauling trash. NS personnel and contractors responded and remain on-site for the cleanup. We’re appreciative of the local authorities for their quick response and assistance.
Who is the most famous person in Akron?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
cleveland19.com
Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
CBS News
Norton High School's athletic trainer saves life after football game
Kathryn "Kat" Sevigny saved the life of the official timekeeper, who collapsed from an apparent heart attack. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
Speeding motorcyclist killed in Akron crash: police
A 41-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a Subaru, according to police.
How to snag a $69 flight from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale
Frontier Airlines just launched a non-stop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Train derails in Ohio as crews clean up scene in Ohio River
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Baylee Martin is on the scene of a train derailment in Jefferson County, Ohio near Costonia between Steubenville and Toronto. Several train cars can be seen smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7. The cars dumped garbage in and near the Ohio River. Crews are […]
Temps hit records in parts of Northeast Ohio Saturday
It was another beautiful day in Northeast Ohio. Multiple communities hit records for their high temperatures and several others came pretty close!
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive known to frequent Lorain, Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for having weapons under disability. According to the U.S. Marshals, Dalecarea Cherry, 20, is about 5′6″ and weighs about 156 pounds. U.S. Marshals added Cherry is known to frequent...
Ohio man could get death penalty after allegedly stabbing neighbor in the neck and head
An Ohio man could face the death penalty after he is accused of stabbing his neighbor in the neck and head. Officials say 33-year-old Corey J Harshey allegedly threw a large rock through the window of his neighbor, Nathan Green. The two eventually got into a physical argument and Harshey allegedly stabbed Green several times […]
