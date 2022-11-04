Read full article on original website
nativenewsonline.net
WATCH: Native Bidaské with South Dakota State Sen. Red Dawn Foster
On last week’s Native Bidaské (Spotlight), Levi Rickert welcomed South Dakota state Sen. Red Dawn Foster (D) to discuss the midterm election. Foster is a Lakota/Diné woman running for her third term for South Dakota’s 27th State Senate district. This district encompasses the Pine Ridge Indian Reservatio.
Mary Peltola Takes Lead in Alaska House Race
Congressional candidate and elect Mary Peltola (Yup’ik) is on track to fill the state’s congressional at-large seat made vacant by Congressman Don Young’s unexpected death in March 2022. In unofficial results counted by early Wednesday from 96% of all precincts, Peltola brought in more than 100,500 votes—claiming...
Wisconsin Governor Addresses Tribal Electoral Candidates Forum
MADISON, Wisc. — Wisconsin tribal leaders, National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) and Native American Rights Fund (NARF) officials joined Four Directions, a Native American voter advocacy group, at the Orpheum Theater in Madison, Wisc. on Monday, October 24, 2022, for a 2022 midterm elections forum. OJ Semans, Sr.,...
Voters reject sports-betting measures as California tribes rally against non-exclusive online gambling
California voters shut down two attempts to legalize sports betting on Tuesday, defeating a pair of propositions that would have allowed non-Native companies like FanDuel and DraftKings to set up shop in California. Voters resoundingly rejected both Proposition 26, which would have legalized in-person sports betting at largely tribally-owned casinos...
