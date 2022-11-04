Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Chris Evans Discovers Jeremy Strong Got Offered the Role of Steve Rogers’ Body in ‘Captain America’: ‘Oh No!’
Chris Evans joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers/Captain America in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” but it was only the actor’s face that fans saw in the first act of the movie. To show a younger Steve Rogers before he is injected with a serum that turns him into a muscular superhero, the VFX team put Evans’ face on the body of a much scrawnier actor. It turns out that actor could’ve been none other than Jeremy Strong had he not turned down the “role.”
SFGate
‘The Maiden’ Review: A Mysterious and Melancholic Study of Teenagers in the Wake of Tragedy
Something or someone is definitely haunting the grassy Calgary ravine where much of Graham Foy’s ambitiously amorphous debut takes place. But whether it’s the roaming spirits of local teenagers taken before their time, or the grief of the friends they leave behind, or the lingering shadow of a large swathe of Gus Van Sant’s noughties filmography, or perhaps simply the more fully embodied drama whose outlines are just discernible through the pellucid layers of metaphysics, mournfulness and 16mm grain, it’s very hard to say.
SFGate
‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Gopher and Venus Flytrap: Here’s Who They Are
“The Masked Singer” paid tribute to late actor Leslie Jordan on Wednesday night’s episode, opening with a brief card dedicating the episode “to a beloved member of the Fox family, Leslie Jordan 1955-2022.”. More from Variety. Jordan, who had previously appeared as a guest judge on “The...
Comments / 0