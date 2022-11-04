Lakeland, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lakeland.
The Bartow High School soccer team will have a game with Kathleen High School on November 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
Bartow High School
Kathleen High School
November 04, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The All Saints' Academy High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Fe Catholic High School on November 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
All Saints' Academy High School
Santa Fe Catholic High School
November 04, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
