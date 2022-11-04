ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lakeland.

The Bartow High School soccer team will have a game with Kathleen High School on November 04, 2022, 15:00:00.

Bartow High School
Kathleen High School
November 04, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The All Saints' Academy High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Fe Catholic High School on November 04, 2022, 15:00:00.

All Saints' Academy High School
Santa Fe Catholic High School
November 04, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Wesley Chapel, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Wesley Chapel, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Wharton High School soccer team will have a game with Wiregrass Ranch High School on November 09, 2022, 15:00:00.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Tarpon Springs, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Tarpon Springs, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Largo High School soccer team will have a game with Tarpon Springs High School on November 09, 2022, 17:00:00.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Shortening School Days/ Weeks

Some Hillsborough County public high school students are shortening their school days so they can focus on building careers in professional sports or performing arts. At Plant High School, a few dozen students have modified their schedules so they can go to school for the first four periods of the day and complete the additional three classes online at a different time. This allows them to attend sports practices and training commitments. Sophomore Christine Johnson takes four classes at Plant before leaving late morning to attend ballet classes at the Straz Center.
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
Manatee deputies find missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.
Tampa police: Person killed in crash involving HART bus

TAMPA, Fla — A HART bus hit and killed a bicyclist Friday afternoon in Tampa's Seminole Heights neighborhood, according to police. Officers responded to a traffic crash that involved the bus around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of East Fern Street and North Nebraska Avenue, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. The bicyclist was identified as a 59-year-old man, acording to Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART).
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
