SALT LAKE CITY — Experts say it's best to test smoke alarms every month, but for many, life gets in the way of regular maintenance. That's why the American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to make testing their smoke alarms part of the semiannual changing of the clocks. This so-called "Turn and Test" day — named for turning back the clocks and testing alarms — is part of the organization's effort to save lives.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO