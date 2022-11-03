Read full article on original website
New Utah storm may produce over 2 feet of mountain snow; power companies brace for outages
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest power provider is bracing for possible weather-related outages, as an atmospheric river is set to churn even more rain, snow and wind into the state to start the workweek. Rocky Mountain Power officials said Sunday that they are monitoring the latest storm system...
'He was an icon in Utah': Marcos Ortiz, longtime ABC4 reporter, dies at 68
SALT LAKE CITY — Marcos Ortiz, a longtime TV reporter in Utah, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, ABC4 announced on Sunday. He was 68. Ortiz had worked at the station since 2004, serving as ABC4's senior crime and justice reporter at the time of his death. His work included the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah, according to station executives. The cause of his death has not yet been released.
Utah RSV cases 'increasing rapidly,' doctor says; preventative measures encouraged
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah doctors are bracing for a bad RSV season and Dr. Andrew Pavia says the respiratory syncytial virus is "here and increasing rapidly." The RSV outbreak is coming earlier than usual this year and is reaching record-setting levels in some hospitals around the country, according to Pavia, who specializes in infectious diseases at University of Utah Health and Primary Children's Hospital.
Why you should do this when you turn back your clocks this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Experts say it's best to test smoke alarms every month, but for many, life gets in the way of regular maintenance. That's why the American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to make testing their smoke alarms part of the semiannual changing of the clocks. This so-called "Turn and Test" day — named for turning back the clocks and testing alarms — is part of the organization's effort to save lives.
No. 9 Creighton overcomes cold shooting, beats St. Thomas
OMAHA, Neb. — Baylor Scheierman made back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second half to give Creighton the lead for good, and the ninth-ranked Bluejays overcame cold shooting to hold off St. Thomas 72-60. Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points, Trey Alexander had 12 and Scheierman added 11 as the Bluejays won their 25th opener in 26 years. St. Thomas, of the Summit League, gave the Bluejays all they could handle until the last few minutes. Creighton broke things open with a 14-0 run while the Tommies were stuck in a seven-minute scoring drought. Andrew Rohde had 15 points to lead St. Thomas.
