Paul Smith
5d ago
Okay, maybe this is a weird angle. If you're a registered resident of Camp Hope, and you're driving a stolen car, are you immune from the law, civility, honor, or do ya get a free pass? Maybe not the right place to comment. Sorry, I was "triggered". 🤣
Spokane police seek assistance in locating missing man
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a missing Spokane man last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane early Wednesday morning. According to a press release, 87-year-old Henry was last seen on North 5633 Lidgerwood St. at 3 a.m. on Wednesday. He suffers from a cognitive condition which creates concern for his safety. No last name was given by the police department.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Spokane County Maverik
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — One lucky person from Airway Heights purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from a Maverik gas station. Additionally, eight people won $50,000 across Washington state. Washington's Lottery shared the news via Facebook on Wednesday. The announcement comes after it was announced that a California...
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
KREM
Ice prompts school closures and delays for Tuesday near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A combination of compacted snow and freezing temperatures turned many Spokane roads into an icy mess on Tuesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had crews out overnight working on major freeways and highways and for the most part, they are wet but clear. However, getting out of your neighborhood could be difficult as those roads have not been treated with deicer.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spokane. The accident happened near Chewelah. The route is covered with dense snow and ice, which suggests that the accident was weather-related. One person is pronounced dead at the scene. According to Washington state patrol, two people have been taken to...
Los Angeles man arrested for Spokane cold case murder
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is reporting that a suspect in a 1982 cold case has been arrested in Los Angeles. Detectives arrested 62-year-old Tracy Sabron Pruitt on fugitive charges in October 2022 in California. A first-degree murder warrant was issued against Pruitt by Spokane County District Court on Oct. 14, 2022 for the murder of 58-year-old Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford 40 years ago.
I-90 cleared after two semis jack-knifed
SPOKANE, Wash. — I-90 is clear after two jack-knifed semi-trailers blocked lanes near Fancher Road on Monday night. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE. HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP...
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Spokane Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Spokane and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Spokane really is.
Collision blocking Wandmere bridge in North Spokane cleared
SPOKANE, Wash — The collision blocking Wandmere bridge in North Spokane has been cleared, according to WSDOT. The crash blocked the right lane of the northbound Interstate 395 and North Spokane Corridor. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD...
Deadly crash blocks 395 south of Chewelah
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash on Highway 395 in Stevens County on Tuesday morning. The crash involved two vehicles about nine miles south of Chewelah. According to WSP, the driver a 2006 Chevy Silverado was heading southbound on 395 near Milepost 197...
Man who bailed out Patriot Front members arrested for graffiti at Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested in connection to Patriot Front graffiti on the Gonzaga University campus previously paid the bail for seven members arrested in Coeur d’Alene earlier this year. The graffiti at Gonzaga was found on The Wall northwest of Crosby, according to a letter from...
Spokane Transit unveils new American Flag bus to honor veterans
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority recently unveiled a new bus to honor our local veterans. The new 2209 has a unique American Flag design, with the words “Thank You Veterans” displayed on the side. The bus will hit the streets of Spokane very soon! READ: New parking meters, mobile payment option rolled out in downtown Spokane COPYRIGHT 2022...
Are face mask still in daily use in Spokane?
I’m going to Spokane next week for a business trip. I’ve been trying to find out if face mask are in daily use in Spokane. For example in shopping centre, cinemas or entering/leaving a restaurant.
Coeur d’Alene Police: Man tried to entice children into car with candy
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police are looking for a man they say used candy to try and entice children into his car. Three children told police the man was sitting in a parked SUV near Mill Ave and College Way when he asked them if they wanted candy. One of the kids said he gestured to the back seat...
KREM
Snow-covered roads could turn to sheets of ice, Spokane County warns
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers should be prepared for a slower commute throughout Monday as snow covers roads across the Inland Northwest. While snow has ended in many areas, including Spokane, untreated roads are not expected to get any better. Spokane county warns that traffic will turn the wet, heavy...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self-taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson’s talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson’s photos will...
Here's why you may have seen security at Spokane County ballot boxes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County voters who dropped their ballot off on Election Day may have noticed additional security patrolling the area. Spokane County hired Crowd Management Services (CMS) to help with traffic control and ensure voters were not being intimidated at the polls. CMS employees are also there to keep election workers safe as they pick up ballots after 8 p.m.
Spokane's homeless population takes on winter weather
SPOKANE, Wash. — When temperatures drop, the last place you may want to be is outside. But, living outside is the reality for the reported 400 people staying at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. So, for executive director of Jewels Helping Hands Julie Garcia, that means it’s...
Downtown Spokane shooting leaves one person injured, no suspect in custody
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One person was injured after a shooting in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. According to Spokane Police spokesperson Nick Briggs, the shooting happened on E. Pacific Avenue and S. Pine Street. There have not been any arrests, and details about the suspect are unclear. Officers are...
KHQ Right Now
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8
SPOKANE, Wash. - With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late | No AM Preschool, No AM Classes Dishman.
KREM2
