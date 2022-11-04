Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Final scramble ahead of elections; Kimmel to host Oscars; Rihanna talks Super Bowl | Hot off the Wire podcast
On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire (for additional information on this episode, please see our show notes):. The Justice Department is sending monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in the midterm elections. A judge has thrown out a...
KXLY
Jeremy Strong was wanted to be Chris Evans’ weedier body double
Jeremy Strong was asked to be a body double for a young Captain America. The ‘Succession’ actor struggled to break out in Hollywood in the early days of his career and after a failed audition for ‘Cowboys and Aliens’, which ultimately starred Daniel Craig, he was made a surprising offer, but even though he was “broke”, he ultimately turned down the part.
KXLY
Jimmy Kimmel named as host of next year’s Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel has been named as the host of next year’s Oscars. The talk show host, 54, will return to front the ceremony for his third time when the 95th Academy Awards is held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023. Jimmy said in a...
KXLY
Julia Fox admits Kanye West relationship has impacted her acting career
Julia Fox says her relationship with Kanye West had a negative impact on her acting career. The 32-year-old star has noted being in the headlines as much as she was during her whirlwind romance with the 45-year-old rapper earlier this year resulted in a “shift” in the offers she’s getting for roles.
KXLY
Robbie Williams forced to cut parts of Better Man script due to legal threats
Robbie Williams has been forced to cut parts of his biopic due to legal threats. The ‘Let Me Entertain You’ hitmaker is playing himself in ‘Better Man’ – which is being helmed by filmmaker Michael Gracey – and he admitted he’s finding the process a challenge.
KXLY
Sylvester Stallone’s marriage struggles to feature in new reality show
Sylvester Stallone’s marriage struggles will feature in his new reality TV show. The 76-year-old movie star’s home life will be captured in the upcoming series, and Sylvester has described the project as “the ultimate home movie”. He explained: “This is a chance where I’m going to...
KXLY
Worth Watching Wednesday: Royal Drama on ‘The Crown,’ CMA Awards, ‘Handmaid’s Finale
The fifth season of The Crown introduces a new cast taking Queen Elizabeth II into her turbulent twilight years. Alan Jackson receives a Lifetime Achievement Awards at the CMAs in Nashville. The Handmaid’s Tale wraps its next-to-last season with more trauma for ex-handmaid June. History’s long-running Pawn Stars spins off for an eight-episode road trip across America.
KXLY
Imelda Staunton: The Crown ‘celebrates’ Queen Elizabeth
Imelda Staunton has insisted ‘The Crown’ “celebrates” Queen Elizabeth. The 66-year-old actress is the latest star to portray the late monarch – who died in September aged 96 – in the fifth season of Netflix’s regal drama, and despite the fact the show has faced criticism and accusations of inaccuracy, she insisted that the heart of the programme is to show why people “admired” the queen for “keeping her promise” to the public.
KXLY
Rebel Wilson felt ‘devastated’ during her fertility journey
Rebel Wilson was devastated to learn that she had “no viable embryos” during her fertility struggle. The 42-year-old actress recently announced that she’s welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate – but Rebel has now opened up about her fertility journey, revealing that she received some “terrible news” while she was shooting ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’, her new drama film.
KXLY
Stanley Tucci’s kids ‘eat like Fagin is their dad’
Stanley Tucci’s children eat “like Fagin is their father”. The 61-year-old actor – who has Matteo, seven, and Emilia, four, with his wife Felicity Blunt – admits that his kids are conservative eaters. During an appearance on the ‘Dish’ podcast, Stanley quipped: “My kids should...
Comments / 0