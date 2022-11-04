Imelda Staunton has insisted ‘The Crown’ “celebrates” Queen Elizabeth. The 66-year-old actress is the latest star to portray the late monarch – who died in September aged 96 – in the fifth season of Netflix’s regal drama, and despite the fact the show has faced criticism and accusations of inaccuracy, she insisted that the heart of the programme is to show why people “admired” the queen for “keeping her promise” to the public.

12 HOURS AGO