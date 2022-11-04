Nixon, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

On November 3, 2022, the Judson Rockets (4-5) faced the New Braunfels Unicorns (6-3) at Unicorn Stadium for their last district game of the season. The first quarter started very unusually for the Rockets after not being able to drive the ball down the field after many attempts. It was clear that the Rockets couldn’t find their rhythm on the offense. The Unicorns also had unsuccessful drives, but managed to score a touchdown making the score 0-7, Unicorns. After many attempts for the Rockets to drive the ball they still struggled with getting their offense on track. With 52 seconds left in the first quarter, the Unicorns managed to make a field goal making the score 0-10,Unicorns which concluded the first quarter.

