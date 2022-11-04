ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

#4ThePeople: Pay attention to your signature to make sure your ballot isn’t challenged

By Emily Blume
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpPBN_0iy3FcxI00

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’re less than a week out from Election Day and ballots are rolling into the elections office. Occasionally, those ballots can be challenged, or rejected, for a few different reasons.

From the moment your ballot is received at the Elections Office to the point where it’s counted, that vote will go through about six different steps, to verify and secure your vote. That is six steps, as long as there are no issues with it.

The good news is that if there is a problem, you’ll be notified.

Thousands of ballots are rejected or challenged in Washington every election. Most of that ties back to your signature.

“We scan them to make sure they’re eligible. It takes a picture of the envelope and crops the signature for signature verification,” explained Mike McLaughlin, Spokane County Elections Manager.

The signature on the envelope elections receives is compared to the signature you shared when you registered to vote.

Humans do that comparison and if there’s an issue, a letter is sent to the voter so they can correct their ballot and get it counted.

“What was processed today, letters will go out tomorrow. So we’re sending out over 200 letters a day to voters to tell them how to resolve their signature issues,” McLaughlin added.

They’ll also call people up until three days before certification of the election. Voters then have till the 28th of November to return letters for their ballots to be counted.

The ballots can also be challenged if they’re not eligible (for instance if they moved,) if they were signed with a power of attorney (that’s not allowed,) if a witness was needed, or if they came in too late.

The best way to make sure your ballot is counted is to follow its progress, by tracking it on votewa.org.

Over 359,000 people are registered to vote in Spokane County.

You can register, and vote, up until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 8th.

READ: All #4ThePeople Election Coverage

READ: U.S. Attorney Waldref ensures voter security ahead of the General Election

READ: #4ThePeople: Race for U.S. Senate heating up in Washington

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Election Day is over but ballots will continue to be processed Wednesday, Thursday in Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — While results are in for many state and local races, election workers in Spokane County will continue to work through Thursday. If you voted on Election Day, your ballot could still be waiting to be processed. The majority of ballots received have been counted in this election — that’s reflected in the results on the Spokane...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: Haven’t voted yet or have a ballot issue? Voter Service Centers can help you on Election Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Election Day is finally here! You have until 8 p.m. to get your ballot in. Haven’t voted or even registered to vote yet? Need a ballot issue resolved? No problem. Voter Service Centers will be open in Spokane County starting at 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for all your Election Day needs. The two Voter Service Centers...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Haskell leading Spokane County Prosecutor race, Dalton leading Auditor race

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s Election Night! A big election that will impact crime and public safety is the Spokane County Prosecutor race. Whoever’s elected will shape how the county holds people accountable and keeps your family safe. Deb Conklin is not affiliated with a party and is a current pastor. Larry Haskell is a Republican and currently serving in the...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Here’s who’s leading the races for Spokane County Commissioner

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s Election Night! For the first time in the general election, Spokane County voters will only be voting for one county commissioner in their district, much like the primary election. Spokane County residents will not see all candidates on their ballots. The Spokane County Commission is expanding from three commissioners to five this year. The county has...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: Elections officials in Kootenai County prepare for Election Day amid cold weather

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Voters may have to deal with icy roads when they head to the polls in Idaho on Tuesday. Election officials are asking polling volunteers to head to the location early to be ready for voters. “I can say it’s challenging for voters,” said Jim Brannon, the Kootenai County Clerk. Elections officials say this year’s voter turnout...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: Here are your candidates for WA’s 7th District Position 1 Representative

INLAND NORTHWEST — Washington’s 7th District covers Stevens, Ferry, Okanogan, Douglas and Pend Oreille Counties. Running for re-election is Washington State House of Republican Floor Leader Jacqueline Maycumber. She is facing off against Lonny Ray Williams. Maycumber has been in office since 2018. She helped pass a bill to cap the price of insulin in Washington and another bill to...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: Spokane County District 3 Commissioner candidates focus on public safety

SPOKANE, Wash. — “Wild Bill” Schreiner and Josh Kerns both want your vote as county commissioner of District 3, which covers parts of Spokane Valley, Elk, and Deer Park. Republican Josh Kerns says he will continue to focus on employment, public safety, and community input if re-elected. “In the last 6 years in my time as a county commissioner, I’ve...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Transit unveils new American Flag bus to honor veterans

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority recently unveiled a new bus to honor our local veterans. The new 2209 has a unique American Flag design, with the words “Thank You Veterans” displayed on the side. The bus will hit the streets of Spokane very soon! READ: New parking meters, mobile payment option rolled out in downtown Spokane COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woodward appoints new director of Neighborhood, Housing, and Human Services

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward has appointed Kim McCollim as Spokane’s new director of the Neighborhood, Housing, and Human Services division. McCollim has spent the past two decades with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after establishing the city’s homeless information system. “Kim’s significant experience with HUD will be invaluable as we manage existing federal grants and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Warning period ends Monday for speeders in South Hill school zones

SPOKANE, Wash. – Speeders outside of Ferris High School, Adams Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary will be ticketed starting Monday.  New school zone safety cameras were installed outside of the schools earlier this fall. For the last month, speeders have been given warnings as they adjust to the new cameras. But starting Monday, you’ll get a ticket if you’re caught going...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Poinsettia Tours return to the Plant Farm

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Poinsettia Tours are returning to the Plant Farm!  The annual Christmas tradition will take place on November 11, 12, 18 and 19.  During the tour, staff will lead groups through several of their growing greenhouses filled with poinsettias and teach about how the Mexico-native shrub are grown during Spokane winters.  Tickets can be purchased online at...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy