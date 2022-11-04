A disastrous first half doomed Montana in its season opener at Duquesne. The Griz, who paired nine newcomers with seven returners this season, were blown out on the road Tuesday in their first game in front of a crowd after playing some closed-door scrimmages. They trailed by 26 points at halftime and went down by as many as 42 in the second half of their 91-63 loss.

