KULR8
Guide to the 2022 state volleyball tournament
BILLINGS — In the past decade, 20 schools have won 40 of the available state volleyball championships. Class C has had six state champions since 2012, with Gardiner’s run from 2012-14 leading the way. Only Belt (2016, 2018) has won more than one in the previous 10 seasons.
KULR8
Helena Capital's Nyeala Herndon signs with University of Montana softball
HELENA — Christmas is right around the corner and the Herndon household will likely use it as an opportunity to stock up on University of Montana gear. Nyeala Herndon, Helena Capital’s All-State pitcher and reigning Western AA Defensive Player of the Year, signed Wednesday to continue her softball career with the Griz.
KULR8
Hardin volleyball heads to state as Eastern A champions for first time in over a decade
HARDIN--The state volleyball tournament starts this week in Bozeman, and the Hardin Lady Bulldog volleyball team is headed to state as divisional champions for the first time in 17 seasons. They say that for them, winning the divisional tournament was about putting the pieces together for what they've done all...
KULR8
Montana Lady Griz sign three to National Letters of Intent
MISSOULA — The Montana women’s basketball program signed three high school players to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Macy Donarski (La Crosse, Wis./Aquinas HS), Macey Huard (Highlands Ranch, Colo./Valor Christian HS) and Adria Lincoln (Monroe, Wash./Monroe HS) all will join the Lady Griz next year as freshmen.
KULR8
'Pressure busts pipes:' Montana blasted at Duquesne in first look at new-look squad
A disastrous first half doomed Montana in its season opener at Duquesne. The Griz, who paired nine newcomers with seven returners this season, were blown out on the road Tuesday in their first game in front of a crowd after playing some closed-door scrimmages. They trailed by 26 points at halftime and went down by as many as 42 in the second half of their 91-63 loss.
KULR8
Southeastern Montana Expected to See Snow
Snow will track into southeastern Montana Wednesday night, bringing 1-5" to locations from Yellowstone County through Custer County, and 4-8" in far southeastern Montana. Blowing snow, low visibility, and hazardous travel can be expected.
KULR8
I-90 WB passing lane blocked due to disabled vehicle near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle. The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming...
KULR8
Winter Storm This Week
For Monday night through Tuesday, snow accumulations at, and west of Billings, are expected with the winter storm we've been tracking. Hazardous driving conditions will occur during this time, so be prepared if you do have to travel. Chances for accumulating snow will shift east Wednesday, as the winter system continues to move through our region. Eastern counties bordering North Dakota could see the most during this time.
KULR8
Montana Rescue Mission offers Emergency Shelters This Winter
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Its not officially winter, but the snow and ice is here and some people are in need of a shelter to escape the bitter cold. The Montana Rescue Mission – MRM, is offering a safe and warm for anyone looking for a place to sleep, a hot shower, and a hot meal.
KULR8
Billings homicide victim ID'd
UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
