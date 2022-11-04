ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

No. 4 Kentucky likely without Oscar Tshiebwe vs. Duquesne

No. 4 Kentucky likely will be without All-American Oscar Tshiebwe again when they host Duquesne on Friday in Lexington, Ky. Tshiebwe, the reigning Naismith Award and Associated Press Player of the Year, sat out Monday’s season-opening, 95-63 win over visiting Howard to continue his recovery from minor knee surgery on Oct. 13.
