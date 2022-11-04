ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman Estates, IL

Hoffman Estates, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 5 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Hoffman Estates.

The Solorio Academy High School soccer team will have a game with Notre Dame High School - Peoria on November 04, 2022, 11:00:00.

Solorio Academy High School
Notre Dame High School - Peoria
November 04, 2022
11:00:00
2022 IHSA 2A Boys Soccer Semifinals #1

The Glenwood High School soccer team will have a game with Grayslake Central High School on November 04, 2022, 13:00:00.

Glenwood High School
Grayslake Central High School
November 04, 2022
13:00:00
2022 IHSA 2A Boys Soccer Semifinals #2

The Romeoville High School soccer team will have a game with York High School on November 04, 2022, 15:00:00.

Romeoville High School
York High School
November 04, 2022
15:00:00
2022 IHSA 3A Boys Soccer Semifinals #1

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy