Oklahoma State will look to break a two-game slide that derailed a promising season when the Cowboys host Iowa State in Big 12 play on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3) are coming off a 37-16 loss at Kansas last week for their third loss in the past four games after opening the season 5-0. Iowa State (4-5, 1-5) ended a five-game losing streak with a 31-14 win over visiting West Virginia.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO