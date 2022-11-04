ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Ash Grove Girls Basketball

The Ash Grove Lady Pirates will look to build upon the success of the past four years, but it will be a tall task heading into the 2022-2023 season. The members of the Class of 2022 were key to four-straight district final appearances, winning the Class 3 District 11 title in 2021. The Lady Pirates must overcome the loss of these four graduates.
ASH GROVE, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: McDonald County Girls Basketball

McDonald County girls basketball will be looking to bounce back from a five win season behind the leadership of Megan Elwood, Analisa Ramirez and Lexi Abbott. “Lexi and Analisa are very competitive and do a great job leading by example. Both have a great work ethic on and off the court,” McDonald County head coach Sean Crane said. “Megan will be a three-year varsity player with tons of experience. Megan is an excellent leader and incredibly hard worker that we will rely on a lot this season.”
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
republictigersports.com

By the Numbers – November 8, 2022

The point swing between Republic’s first and second meeting with Webb City this season. The first time the teams met, Republic lost by 21 (35-14). The second time, Republic won by nine (30-21). For the curious, Carthage won by exactly 30 points (56-26) against Republic in Week 1. 23.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Cannabis advocates in Joplin share their thoughts on Amendment 3

JOPLIN, Mo. – Some Joplin residents gathered today to encourage other Missouri voters to vote yes on Amendment 3. Cannabis enthusiasts gathered near 7th and Range Line in Joplin today with the hopes of encouraging others to help legalize recreational cannabis in Missouri. Organizers say the event ran from...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: inmate dies, marijuana on the ballot in MO

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Labette County Detention Center says an unresponsive inmate was discovered this morning. According to deputies, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered by his cellmate with an apparent self-inflicted injury. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by doctors. Click here to read more about this story.
GIRARD, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
fourstateshomepage.com

Missing Jay man found in floodwaters

STILWELL, Okla. – A missing Jay man believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters was found Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The body of Tylen Turman, 43, was recovered around 9:45 A.M. approximately 11 miles northwest of County Road 4643 which is five miles north of Stilwell. The patrol believes Turman was northbound on the road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday evening and tried to cross a flooded low-water bridge and was swept into the water.
STILWELL, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-49 tractor trailer jackknifed into median on Civil War curve

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 reports of a tractor trailer into the median on the I-49 south curve near Civil War Road exit 55. Google Maps screenshot showing crash location. Missouri State Highway Patrol report no injuries as the driver remained on scene. Traffic continues however look for delays in southbound traffic as it is...
JOPLIN, MO
kttn.com

Missouri couple charged in kidnapping and murder of pregnant Arkansas woman

A Missouri couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, of Pineville, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on Thursday, Nov. 3, and filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. The Watermans remain in federal custody pending detention hearings, which have not yet been scheduled.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer and passenger car crash, slows I-44 eastbound at Carthage, Mo.

FIDELITY, Mo. — Developing information on a tractor trailer crash and passenger vehicle at the Fidelity Cloverleaf about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Carthage Fire Dept have responded, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Injuries are unknown. Traffic is backing up to about 2 miles currently. The vehicles will require a tow. See our video...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Couple transferred to Federal Custody, charged Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Ark. Woman

Full Press Conference, Benton Co. Ark. Sheriff’s office, Nov 3, 2022. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri) — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on...
PINEVILLE, MO

