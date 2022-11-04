Read full article on original website
The Ash Grove Lady Pirates will look to build upon the success of the past four years, but it will be a tall task heading into the 2022-2023 season. The members of the Class of 2022 were key to four-straight district final appearances, winning the Class 3 District 11 title in 2021. The Lady Pirates must overcome the loss of these four graduates.
McDonald County girls basketball will be looking to bounce back from a five win season behind the leadership of Megan Elwood, Analisa Ramirez and Lexi Abbott. "Lexi and Analisa are very competitive and do a great job leading by example. Both have a great work ethic on and off the court," McDonald County head coach Sean Crane said. "Megan will be a three-year varsity player with tons of experience. Megan is an excellent leader and incredibly hard worker that we will rely on a lot this season."
The point swing between Republic's first and second meeting with Webb City this season. The first time the teams met, Republic lost by 21 (35-14). The second time, Republic won by nine (30-21). For the curious, Carthage won by exactly 30 points (56-26) against Republic in Week 1. 23.
Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
Grove Star Running Back Emmanuel Crawford Shares His Story For National Adoption Month
For many November is a time of thanks but it's also National Adoption Month. Emmanuel Crawford is the running back at Grove High School and is the new career rushing yards leader in Class 5-A in Oklahoma. Emmanuel and his mom Audrey joined News On 6 to share a powerful story that shows how an entire family's future can be changed by adoption.
Missouri couple burned and moved body of missing Arkansas woman Ashley Bush
Federal investigators filed probable cause for Kidnapping with an Intent to Kill against a rural Pineville couple.
koamnewsnow.com
Cannabis advocates in Joplin share their thoughts on Amendment 3
JOPLIN, Mo. – Some Joplin residents gathered today to encourage other Missouri voters to vote yes on Amendment 3. Cannabis enthusiasts gathered near 7th and Range Line in Joplin today with the hopes of encouraging others to help legalize recreational cannabis in Missouri. Organizers say the event ran from...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: inmate dies, marijuana on the ballot in MO
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Labette County Detention Center says an unresponsive inmate was discovered this morning. According to deputies, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered by his cellmate with an apparent self-inflicted injury. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by doctors. Click here to read more about this story.
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Man convicted for pushing more than 2,000 lbs of meth through Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury convicted a California man of organizing and directing at least three meth rings in Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missing Jay man found in floodwaters
STILWELL, Okla. – A missing Jay man believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters was found Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The body of Tylen Turman, 43, was recovered around 9:45 A.M. approximately 11 miles northwest of County Road 4643 which is five miles north of Stilwell. The patrol believes Turman was northbound on the road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday evening and tried to cross a flooded low-water bridge and was swept into the water.
Parents sue Arkansas school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.
Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
I-49 tractor trailer jackknifed into median on Civil War curve
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 reports of a tractor trailer into the median on the I-49 south curve near Civil War Road exit 55. Google Maps screenshot showing crash location. Missouri State Highway Patrol report no injuries as the driver remained on scene. Traffic continues however look for delays in southbound traffic as it is...
kttn.com
Missouri couple charged in kidnapping and murder of pregnant Arkansas woman
A Missouri couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, of Pineville, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on Thursday, Nov. 3, and filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. The Watermans remain in federal custody pending detention hearings, which have not yet been scheduled.
KYTV
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
fourstateshomepage.com
Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
14 Joplin-area Domino’s raise money for manager killed in crash
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The 14-area Domino’s are donating 15% of proceeds from November 7, 2022 to one of their managers who was tragically killed last month in a car crash. “ALL DAY, TODAY ONLY! Please order Domino’s at anytime today to help Torie’s family create a scholarship in her honor. Delivery or carryout at any of our 14 locations.” —...
Tractor trailer and passenger car crash, slows I-44 eastbound at Carthage, Mo.
FIDELITY, Mo. — Developing information on a tractor trailer crash and passenger vehicle at the Fidelity Cloverleaf about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Carthage Fire Dept have responded, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Injuries are unknown. Traffic is backing up to about 2 miles currently. The vehicles will require a tow. See our video...
Couple transferred to Federal Custody, charged Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Ark. Woman
Full Press Conference, Benton Co. Ark. Sheriff’s office, Nov 3, 2022. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri) — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on...
