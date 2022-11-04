McDonald County girls basketball will be looking to bounce back from a five win season behind the leadership of Megan Elwood, Analisa Ramirez and Lexi Abbott. “Lexi and Analisa are very competitive and do a great job leading by example. Both have a great work ethic on and off the court,” McDonald County head coach Sean Crane said. “Megan will be a three-year varsity player with tons of experience. Megan is an excellent leader and incredibly hard worker that we will rely on a lot this season.”

MCDONALD COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO