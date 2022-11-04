Tillamook, November 04 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Oregon State Police confirmed that one person, a Forest Grove resident, died in the Thursday, Nov. 3, wreck.A 70-year-old man died in a crash on Oregon Highway 47 in between Forest Grove and Banks on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, the Oregon State Police confirmed. An Oregon State Police spokesperson said Thursday afternoon that the crash the crash appeared to be fatal, but the agency didn't officially confirm it until Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, identifying the deceased as 70-year-old Leo Vanderzanden. Vanderzanden, a Forest Grove resident, was driving northbound on the state route — signed locally as Nehalem Highway —...
