Missoula, MT

Missoula, November 04 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Missoula.

The Big Sky High School volleyball team will have a game with Sentinel High School on November 03, 2022, 19:00:00.

Big Sky High School
Sentinel High School
November 03, 2022
19:00:00
2022 MHSA Girls Volleyball Playoffs

The Butte High School volleyball team will have a game with Flathead High School on November 04, 2022, 10:00:00.

Butte High School
Flathead High School
November 04, 2022
10:00:00
2022 MHSA Girls Volleyball Postseason Tournament

NBCMontana

Emergency travel only in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: The City of Missoula is now in emergency travel only due to the conditions of the roads. Missoula police are urging drivers to stay safe and leave room. The Orange street underpass in Missoula is closed due to road conditions and several accidents, according to...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties

MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Power restored in most of downtown Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A power outage that started around 7:45 p.m. Friday knocked out power to much of downtown Missoula for close to an hour. Just before 9 p.m. Most power had been restored. NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed just 16 customers without power, with an estimated restoration time of 10:40 p.m.
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather whips western Montana

Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Crash on Evaro Hill delays Highway 93 traffic

MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash at the top of Evaro Hill is creating traffic delays on Highway 93 North. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to drivers to consider an alternate route. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday at...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
High School Volleyball PRO

