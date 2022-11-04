ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Norton
6d ago

I can not believe Mayor Henry was “ONLY” given a $25.00 fine for his OWI. Is this $25.00 fine the normal amount for all whom are arrested for OWI?

Reply(1)
5
Scott Carwile
5d ago

The judge's explanation for the sentence should be made public and it be told why this sentence is justified. Mayor or citizen, that's a pretty light sentence seeing as how he was twice the legal limit resulting in a motor vehicle crash. The judge is just as much at fault for the sentence as the Mayor is the crime... 🤷🏻‍♂️

Reply
5
Beth Sarazen
5d ago

2 x legal limit really? his license should be suspended for at least a year. what if hed had hurt someone? something smells.

Reply
4
 

