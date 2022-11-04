ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee, November 04 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Wenatchee.

The Seattle Christian Schools K-12 volleyball team will have a game with Cascade Christian High School on November 03, 2022, 18:30:00.

Seattle Christian Schools K-12
Cascade Christian High School
November 03, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Moses Lake Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with Entiat High School on November 03, 2022, 19:00:00.

Moses Lake Christian Academy
Entiat High School
November 03, 2022
19:00:00
2022 WIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs

KXLY

The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt

The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday

SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
ifiberone.com

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Moses Lake identified

MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Moses Lake. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Alistair Waggoner, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is planned for this week, according to the coroner’s office. Moses...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

