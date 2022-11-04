Hathorne, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hathorne.
The Fairhaven High School soccer team will have a game with Essex Tech on November 04, 2022, 14:00:00.
Fairhaven High School
Essex Tech
November 04, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Essex Tech on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
Essex Tech
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
