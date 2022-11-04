Las Vegas, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Las Vegas.
The Legacy High School soccer team will have a game with Bonanza High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Legacy High School
Bonanza High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Western High School soccer team will have a game with Cimarron-Memorial High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Western High School
Cimarron-Memorial High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
