Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Las Vegas.

The Legacy High School soccer team will have a game with Bonanza High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Legacy High School
Bonanza High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Western High School soccer team will have a game with Cimarron-Memorial High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.

Western High School
Cimarron-Memorial High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High school soccer game info

