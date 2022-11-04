Fort Worth, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fort Worth.
The Midland Christian School football team will have a game with Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Midland Christian School
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Football
The Boswell High School football team will have a game with Chisholm Trail High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.
Boswell High School
Chisholm Trail High School
November 04, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Football
