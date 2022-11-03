ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Detectives ask for help from public to solve 2014 homicide in Golden Hill

By Caleb Lunetta
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 6 days ago

It has been eight years since a 41-year-old man was gunned down in a parked car in the Golden Hill neighborhood of San Diego, and investigators are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, authorities said Thursday.

Vaafuti Togiailua was killed while sitting in a vehicle on 26th Street near Broadway and E Street at about 6:40 a.m. Nov. 5, 2014.

Witnesses told officers a motorcyclist in a gray jumpsuit and a helmet that covered the rider's face rode up to the parked vehicle and shot Togiailua through a window, police said.

He died of his injuries several days later.

The case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
proclaimerscv.com

California Man Fatally Stabs His Wife Pleads Guilty

A California man pleads guilty in front of a judge at the El Cajon Superior Court on Wednesday for stabbing her wife which led to her death in 2021. A California man named Jay Barcelon, 32 years old, pleaded guilty before a judge on the same day that his trial was supposed to begin. Barcelon was charged after locking her wife inside the closet and stabbing her which led to her fatal death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
truecrimedaily

Mother, grandparents accused of torturing and fatally abusing 11-year-old adopted girl

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (TCD) -- An adoptive mother and her parents stand accused of child abuse and torture in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 30 shortly before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 3300 block of Lakeview Drive. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the victim, Arabella McCormack. She was transported to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Ejected driver in fatal rollover crash identified

SAN DIEGO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified. Martin Jaquez, a 63-year-old San Diego man, was killed after being ejected from his vehicle while traveling westbound, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s vehicle rolled over multiple […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Man killed in Miramar Ranch crash

A 63-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt Killed When Speeding Lexus Crashes on Scripps Poway Parkway

A 63-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving veered off the road and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area, police reported Saturday. San Diego Police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Friday to the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway where they learned the victim had been driving a 2015 Lexus westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the car jumped the north sidewalk, collided with several trees and rolled over.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

WHO WAS THE HOMELESS MAN WHO DIED OCT. 30 IN SANTEE RIVERBED?

He had trauma to his upper torso, but the Sheriff’s department said it is unknown if it was a factor into his death, which is being investigated by the Sheriff’s homicide unit. Michael MacKenzie, who found Steve White's body. On October 30 shortly after 2:00 a.m., Santee deputies...
SANTEE, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
69K+
Followers
106K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy