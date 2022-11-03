Detectives ask for help from public to solve 2014 homicide in Golden Hill

It has been eight years since a 41-year-old man was gunned down in a parked car in the Golden Hill neighborhood of San Diego, and investigators are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, authorities said Thursday.

Vaafuti Togiailua was killed while sitting in a vehicle on 26th Street near Broadway and E Street at about 6:40 a.m. Nov. 5, 2014.

Witnesses told officers a motorcyclist in a gray jumpsuit and a helmet that covered the rider's face rode up to the parked vehicle and shot Togiailua through a window, police said.

He died of his injuries several days later.

The case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

