ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Negaunee collects blood for “Blood Fight” against Ishpeming

CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A “Blood Fight” is on in the U.P. Negaunee and Ishpeming are each holding blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The city that donates the most pints will receive the honorary blood drive trophy and bragging rights. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Marquette parish stuffs stockings for veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette church is seeking donations to stuff stockings for veterans. Items like snacks, crossword puzzles and small clothing like socks are appreciated. Donated items can be dropped off at the First Presbyterian Church on Front St. in Marquette. Parish Member Dani Jacklin said she looks forward to putting all the donated items together.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

2022 TV6 Canathon begins

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual TV6 Canathon has helped feed, countless families, in need since 1982. Upper Michigan residents have donated over 4.67 million lbs. of food in that time. “It’s a U.P.-wide effort and tradition for over 40 years to come together and collect food, non-perishable items...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Honorable Distillery shining light on women in STEM

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery in downtown Marquette hosted an event Wednesday night focused on women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. This was the first in a planned series. Wednesday night the distillery shined the spotlight on its head distiller Abby Szukalski. The co-founder of...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Perry Good Cleaners opens new office in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County cleaning business now has a new storefront. Perry Good Cleaners has been around for three years but now has an office in Gladstone. The business cleans residential and commercial properties, as well as carpets and windows. The owners say it’s a family-oriented, faith-based...
GLADSTONE, MI
WLUC

Project Lift Ukraine UP talent show this Saturday in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wesley United Methodist is teaming up with other area churches for a new fundraiser to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at the Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming, the church will be hosting a talent show fundraiser for humanitarian efforts. The event...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Timber Yeti Axe Range to host free Veteran’s Day event Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Timber Yeti Axe Range in Marquette Township is showing its appreciation for veterans this Friday. On Friday, Veteran’s Day, those who have served can come into Timber Yeti and throw for free. They’re also accepting donations to the U.P. Honor Flight. Local businesses have donated...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette-Alger RESA holds youth wellness workshop

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from seven schools brainstormed ideas to address youth wellness as part of a workshop at Gallery Coffee Company in Munising Monday morning. The event hosted by the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency is a part of its task force to increase adolescent wellness. The group has held two other workshops, but Monday morning was the first student-led discussion.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

What is a seller review date?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones explained review dates outline the seller’s intent on when they will review the home offers. She added houses are getting fewer offers, but still multiple offers, which is why a review date is put in place; It allows the most number of buyers to get into a house in a timely manner.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Iron River auxiliary post teams up with school for clothing donation drive

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - As colder weather approaches, getting access to warm clothes for children can be difficult for those in need. Hats, gloves, and socks are some of the clothing items American Legion Auxiliary Reino Post 21 is collecting this month. All items donated will benefit students in the West Iron County School District.
IRON RIVER, MI
WLUC

Superior Housing Solutions seeks answers to homelessness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Connections, a program of Superior Housing Solutions, is operating as an emergency shelter in the Marquette area in recognition of Homelessness Awareness Month. Right now, the program provides safe housing, support, and food to 11 people who have no access to shelter. Executive Director Ryan...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station promotes morale dogs Thor and Loki

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station has promoted two morale dogs. Thor and Loki are two brothers who were adopted from the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter by the Coast Guard. For three years they’ve served as morale dogs for the crew stationed there. Wednesday morning...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushrooms were on full display at the Barrel + Beam brewery in Marquette Township Tuesday. It was all for the official launch of MycoNaut, a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms. Through research, MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci said the goal of the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule. Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis. Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Polls in Michigan now closed for 2022 Midterm elections

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Polls are now closed for all Upper Michigan residents. Polls are open across the Upper Peninsula for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polls are open from 7:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 8. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited the Baraga St. Gym...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy