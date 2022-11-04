Ilion, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Ilion.
The Mount Markham Senior High School football team will have a game with Dolgeville High School on November 04, 2022, 14:50:00.
Mount Markham Senior High School
Dolgeville High School
November 04, 2022
14:50:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Football Semifinal
The Mount Markham Senior High School football team will have a game with Dolgeville High School on November 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
Mount Markham Senior High School
Dolgeville High School
November 04, 2022
15:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Football Playoffs
Comments / 0