ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman Estates, IL

Hoffman Estates, November 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 5 days ago

The Naperville Central High School soccer team will have a game with Stevenson High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.

Naperville Central High School
Stevenson High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 IHSA 3A Boys Soccer Semifinals #2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Buffalo Grove High School student hit, injured by car

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A Buffalo Grove High School student is in the hospital after the teen was hit by a vehicle right outside of the school.Arlington Heights police were dispatched to the intersection of Dundee and Arlington Heights roads shortly before noon on Friday. Dundee Road is the boundary between Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove in that area.First responders found a 16-year-old female Buffalo Grove High School student with apparent injuries to her extremities and possibly her head, police said.The driver of the 2015 Nissan NV200 that was involved in the crash, a 71-year-old man, was not injured.Police said they determined the Nissan was northbound on Arlington Heights Road approaching the intersection on a green traffic light when the girl ran eastbound across the intersection and collided with the car.The girl was taken to Lutheran General Hospital. As of Friday evening, the specific injuries the girl had were unknown but were not life-threatening.Police added there was no evidence of impairment or excessive speed involved in the crash and no citations were issued.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tornado touches down in Kane County

BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
KANE COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Fire breaks out at building on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant building Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The blaze began around 5 a.m. in a two-story building at 4834 W. Fulton Street, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported according to CFD. The cause of the...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Plainfield Man

One person is dead following a fatal crash this morning on the city’s west side. Crews were called to the scene on Caton Farm Road just east of Von Esch Road around 8:00am for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. There they found a car, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Plainfield and her passenger, a 25 year-old-man from Plainfield that struck two SUVs, one head-on travelling westbound. The second SUV was then struck in the eastbound lanes. Both driver and passenger of the car were taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with critical injuries. The 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead upon arrivial to the hospital. The driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, with the driver and passenger of the second SUV refusing treatment.
PLAINFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robs Wintrust Bank on Chicago's West Side: FBI

CHICAGO - A Chicago bank was robbed Monday afternoon on the city's West Side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI says a man walked into the Wintrust Bank located at 3354 W. 26th Street and presented a note to a teller demanding funds. No weapon was implied or displayed, the FBI...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Noontime Crash In Joliet

A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Arrested Following Standoff on Far West Side

A 35-year-ol Joliet man was taken into custody on Friday, following a standoff. Eric Tyler was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Four Arrest Warrants. The arrest warrants were for Domestic Battery (2 Warrants), Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Theft/Loan Fraud/Wire Fraud.
JOLIET, IL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy