Marquette, MI

Perry Good Cleaners opens new office in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County cleaning business now has a new storefront. Perry Good Cleaners has been around for three years but now has an office in Gladstone. The business cleans residential and commercial properties, as well as carpets and windows. The owners say it’s a family-oriented, faith-based...
National Apprenticeship Week with UP Michigan Works!

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 14 marks the start of National Apprenticeship Week. Apprenticeships offer a way to build a career, by offering payment along with learning opportunities. UP Michigan Works! first event will be on Friday, November 11 in Houghton.
UP power company invests in potential energy saving appliance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula power provider is educating customers about heat pumps. A heat pump pulls warm air from outside to the inside of your home. The latest versions can extract warm air in temperatures as cold as 15 below zero. The Manager of Energy Solutions for Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO), Andrew McNeally said this appliance can be an efficient alternative to electric or furnace heating.
Negaunee collects blood for “Blood Fight” against Ishpeming

CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A “Blood Fight” is on in the U.P. Negaunee and Ishpeming are each holding blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The city that donates the most pints will receive the honorary blood drive trophy and bragging rights. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints.
Superior Housing Solutions seeks answers to homelessness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Connections, a program of Superior Housing Solutions, is operating as an emergency shelter in the Marquette area in recognition of Homelessness Awareness Month. Right now, the program provides safe housing, support, and food to 11 people who have no access to shelter. Executive Director Ryan...
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushrooms were on full display at the Barrel + Beam brewery in Marquette Township Tuesday. It was all for the official launch of MycoNaut, a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms. Through research, MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci said the goal of the...
2022 TV6 Canathon begins

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual TV6 Canathon has helped feed, countless families, in need since 1982. Upper Michigan residents have donated over 4.67 million lbs. of food in that time. “It’s a U.P.-wide effort and tradition for over 40 years to come together and collect food, non-perishable items...
U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station promotes morale dogs Thor and Loki

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station has promoted two morale dogs. Thor and Loki are two brothers who were adopted from the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter by the Coast Guard. For three years they’ve served as morale dogs for the crew stationed there. Wednesday morning...
Iron River auxiliary post teams up with school for clothing donation drive

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - As colder weather approaches, getting access to warm clothes for children can be difficult for those in need. Hats, gloves, and socks are some of the clothing items American Legion Auxiliary Reino Post 21 is collecting this month. All items donated will benefit students in the West Iron County School District.
What is a seller review date?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones explained review dates outline the seller’s intent on when they will review the home offers. She added houses are getting fewer offers, but still multiple offers, which is why a review date is put in place; It allows the most number of buyers to get into a house in a timely manner.
Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule. Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis. Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new...
Marquette-Alger RESA holds youth wellness workshop

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from seven schools brainstormed ideas to address youth wellness as part of a workshop at Gallery Coffee Company in Munising Monday morning. The event hosted by the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency is a part of its task force to increase adolescent wellness. The group has held two other workshops, but Monday morning was the first student-led discussion.
High food costs lead to greater need for this year’s TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 41st TV6 Canathon is officially underway. In its 40-year history, 4.5 million pounds of food have been raised for the people of the Upper Peninsula. You have until December 8 to bring your non-perishable food items to a drop-off location in your area. But first......
