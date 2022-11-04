Read full article on original website
Annual Michigan State Police Stuff a Blue Goose food drive returns in Lake Linden
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP)’s annual Stuff a Blue Goose food drive returns this year to Calumet Post 87. The drive has been delayed for the last few years due to the pandemic and staffing complications. “Now with all of that put behind us,”...
Iron Mountain City Council approves amendment to special use permits for drive-through restaurants
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council is approving an amendment to a special use permit. This amendment will change Chapter 75, Article VIII, Section 562 of the city ordinances. The change will impact anyone looking for a drive-thru special use permit. The council said it has...
Perry Good Cleaners opens new office in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County cleaning business now has a new storefront. Perry Good Cleaners has been around for three years but now has an office in Gladstone. The business cleans residential and commercial properties, as well as carpets and windows. The owners say it’s a family-oriented, faith-based...
DNR and UP Whitetails of Marquette County update as firearm deer season gets closer
(WLUC) - Michigan’s firearm deer season begins in six days. Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife Technician Caleb Eckloff explained the new rules for reporting a harvest. “New this year is the mandatory harvest reporting requirement. So, this means for hunters when they harvest a deer, they will...
‘We need to be treated better’: Besse Forest Products employees raise awareness for contract negotiations
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Union workers rallied in Gladstone to bring awareness to their ongoing negotiations and to the conditions they’re seeking. “We need better wages. We need to be treated better. Better working environments, safer, cleaned up, just better all around,” said Kayla McKnight, a head grader at Besse Forest Products.
National Apprenticeship Week with UP Michigan Works!
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 14 marks the start of National Apprenticeship Week. Apprenticeships offer a way to build a career, by offering payment along with learning opportunities. UP Michigan Works! first event will be on Friday, November 11 in Houghton.
Driver injured, 2 passengers dead after fiery crash in Upper Peninsula
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Two people died and one was injured after a fiery crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4. The crash occurred...
UP power company invests in potential energy saving appliance
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula power provider is educating customers about heat pumps. A heat pump pulls warm air from outside to the inside of your home. The latest versions can extract warm air in temperatures as cold as 15 below zero. The Manager of Energy Solutions for Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO), Andrew McNeally said this appliance can be an efficient alternative to electric or furnace heating.
Negaunee collects blood for “Blood Fight” against Ishpeming
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A “Blood Fight” is on in the U.P. Negaunee and Ishpeming are each holding blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The city that donates the most pints will receive the honorary blood drive trophy and bragging rights. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints.
Secretary of State announces 2022 midterm surpasses 2018 as highest midterm voter turnout in Michigan’s history
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Newly re-elected Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reports this Tuesday’s midterm voter turnout will surpass 2018′s as the highest in Michigan’s history. “I am really excited about that. Yesterday, and throughout this election cycle, more than 4.3 million Michiganders cast a...
Superior Housing Solutions seeks answers to homelessness
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Connections, a program of Superior Housing Solutions, is operating as an emergency shelter in the Marquette area in recognition of Homelessness Awareness Month. Right now, the program provides safe housing, support, and food to 11 people who have no access to shelter. Executive Director Ryan...
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushrooms were on full display at the Barrel + Beam brewery in Marquette Township Tuesday. It was all for the official launch of MycoNaut, a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms. Through research, MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci said the goal of the...
2022 TV6 Canathon begins
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual TV6 Canathon has helped feed, countless families, in need since 1982. Upper Michigan residents have donated over 4.67 million lbs. of food in that time. “It’s a U.P.-wide effort and tradition for over 40 years to come together and collect food, non-perishable items...
U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station promotes morale dogs Thor and Loki
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station has promoted two morale dogs. Thor and Loki are two brothers who were adopted from the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter by the Coast Guard. For three years they’ve served as morale dogs for the crew stationed there. Wednesday morning...
Iron River auxiliary post teams up with school for clothing donation drive
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - As colder weather approaches, getting access to warm clothes for children can be difficult for those in need. Hats, gloves, and socks are some of the clothing items American Legion Auxiliary Reino Post 21 is collecting this month. All items donated will benefit students in the West Iron County School District.
2 teens seriously injured after crash with logging truck in Upper Peninsula
NEGAUNEE, MI – Two teenagers were seriously injured when the vehicle they were in was hit by a logging truck in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the crash occurred on US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. According to the Negaunee Police Department,...
What is a seller review date?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones explained review dates outline the seller’s intent on when they will review the home offers. She added houses are getting fewer offers, but still multiple offers, which is why a review date is put in place; It allows the most number of buyers to get into a house in a timely manner.
Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule. Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis. Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new...
Marquette-Alger RESA holds youth wellness workshop
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from seven schools brainstormed ideas to address youth wellness as part of a workshop at Gallery Coffee Company in Munising Monday morning. The event hosted by the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency is a part of its task force to increase adolescent wellness. The group has held two other workshops, but Monday morning was the first student-led discussion.
High food costs lead to greater need for this year’s TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 41st TV6 Canathon is officially underway. In its 40-year history, 4.5 million pounds of food have been raised for the people of the Upper Peninsula. You have until December 8 to bring your non-perishable food items to a drop-off location in your area. But first......
