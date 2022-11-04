Nashua, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

METHUEN - If you're looking for a winning lottery ticket there is a good chance you will find it at Ted's Stateline Mobil off Route 28. The business is the top lottery agent in Massachusetts and has sold some of the highest winning tickets in state history. It was packed ahead of Saturday night's Powerball drawing (Check the winning numbers here). The parking lot was so full some folks had to park at nearby businesses and walk over. Hundreds of people stopping by to get their ticket for a chance at the $1.6 billion jackpot. "This is the winner right here pal," said...

METHUEN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO