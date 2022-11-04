Nashua, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Nashua.
The Bedford High School soccer team will have a game with Exeter High School on November 04, 2022, 14:00:00.
Bedford High School
Exeter High School
November 04, 2022
14:00:00
2022 NHIAA Div I Girls Soccer Championship
The Pembroke Academy soccer team will have a game with Pelham High School on November 04, 2022, 16:15:00.
Pembroke Academy
Pelham High School
November 04, 2022
16:15:00
2022 NHIAA Div II Girls Soccer Championship
