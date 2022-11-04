ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Milwaukee.

The Aquinas High School soccer team will have a game with Cristo Rey Jesuit on November 04, 2022, 09:00:00.

Aquinas High School
Cristo Rey Jesuit
November 04, 2022
09:00:00
2022 WIAA Div 4 Boys Soccer Semifinals #1

The Lake Country Lutheran High School soccer team will have a game with Sheboygan Lutheran High School on November 04, 2022, 11:30:00.

Lake Country Lutheran High School
Sheboygan Lutheran High School
November 04, 2022
11:30:00
2022 WIAA Div 4 Boys Soccer Semifinals #2

The Rhinelander High School soccer team will have a game with Notre Dame De La Baie Academy High School on November 04, 2022, 14:30:00.

Rhinelander High School
Notre Dame De La Baie Academy High School
November 04, 2022
14:30:00
2022 WIAA Div 3 Boys Soccer Semifinals #1

