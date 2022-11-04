Milwaukee, November 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Milwaukee.
The Aquinas High School soccer team will have a game with Cristo Rey Jesuit on November 04, 2022, 09:00:00.
2022 WIAA Div 4 Boys Soccer Semifinals #1
The Lake Country Lutheran High School soccer team will have a game with Sheboygan Lutheran High School on November 04, 2022, 11:30:00.
2022 WIAA Div 4 Boys Soccer Semifinals #2
The Rhinelander High School soccer team will have a game with Notre Dame De La Baie Academy High School on November 04, 2022, 14:30:00.
2022 WIAA Div 3 Boys Soccer Semifinals #1
