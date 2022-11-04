ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Riesel, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bosqueville High School football team will have a game with Riesel High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.

Bosqueville High School
Riesel High School
November 04, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Football

