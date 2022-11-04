Las Vegas, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Las Vegas.
The Sierra Vista High School football team will have a game with Silverado High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.
Sierra Vista High School
Silverado High School
November 04, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Desert Oasis High School football team will have a game with Shadow Ridge High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.
Desert Oasis High School
Shadow Ridge High School
November 04, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Democracy Prep football team will have a game with The Meadows School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.
Democracy Prep
The Meadows School
November 04, 2022
18:00:00
2022 NIAA Football Playoffs
The Spring Valley High School football team will have a game with Las Vegas High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.
Spring Valley High School
Las Vegas High School
November 04, 2022
18:00:00
2022 NIAA Football Playoffs
