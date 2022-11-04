ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 5 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Las Vegas.

The Sierra Vista High School football team will have a game with Silverado High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.

Sierra Vista High School
Silverado High School
November 04, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Desert Oasis High School football team will have a game with Shadow Ridge High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.

Desert Oasis High School
Shadow Ridge High School
November 04, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Desert Oasis High School football team will have a game with Shadow Ridge High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.

Desert Oasis High School
Shadow Ridge High School
November 04, 2022
18:00:00
2022 NIAA 4A Football State Quarterfinal

The Democracy Prep football team will have a game with The Meadows School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.

Democracy Prep
The Meadows School
November 04, 2022
18:00:00
2022 NIAA Football Playoffs

The Spring Valley High School football team will have a game with Las Vegas High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.

Spring Valley High School
Las Vegas High School
November 04, 2022
18:00:00
2022 NIAA Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $4,25 Million Sprawling Castle in Las Vegas Combines The Imperial Grandeur of a French Chateau with The Extravagance of A World Class Resort

9775 Severence Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 9775 Severence Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a a one-of-a-kind property that sets the standard for luxurious living with expertly crafted finishes, turrets, custom built-ins, hardwood floors, and cathedral ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9775 Severence Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Powerball numbers for Saturday announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Powerball numbers for Saturday’s record-breaking drawing have been announced for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. 28-45-53-56-69- Powerball 20 Powerplay 3X Winners have the option of either taking the lump sum, which is more than a half billion dollars, or annuity payments over 29 years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
yourmileagemayvary.net

This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making

Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

As homeowners share ongoing problems in Las Vegas new-build homes, is quality falling between the cracks?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley in brand new homes say they’re dealing with ongoing problems that range from small to major. In August, FOX5 introduced you to a Henderson couple who moved into their new home in May and reported cosmetic issues they noticed right away. Some of the issues included doors not closing smoothly or the right appliances installed. The story resonated with a lot of viewers. We received message from homeowners across the valley living in different communities that shared their own stories of purchasing a brand new home and discovering issues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police shooting near Desert Shores community

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Opportunity Village looking to hire 60 employees. Opportunity Village looking to hire 60 employees. Keith Urban launches Las Vegas residency.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Promotions

Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Events & Promotions. Silverton Casino Hotel announces its November gaming promotions and hotel experiences, including Thanksgiving specials and the BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. DINING. BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. The elves are back in town! Shady Grove Lounge — the popular Las Vegas cocktail...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for a deadly stabbing last month in the west Las Vegas valley, according to police. Christopher Freitas, 32, was booked in Clark County Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 4, on suspicion of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Beyond Covid: Las Vegas Strip Faces Another Health Crisis

In late 2021, Las Vegas appeared to be well on the road to recovery from the covid pandemic. International travelers and older customers had yet to return in large numbers, but tourists had begun to fill Strip hotels, and January 2022's Consumers Electronics Show (CES) looked like it would mark a huge return for major conventions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season

Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy