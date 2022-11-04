Driggs, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2:55 p.m. east of Jerome, Idaho.
A 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was parked on the westbound shoulder of Interstate 84 near milepost 171 in Jerome County.
The driver, a 28 year old female from Twin Falls, got out of the vehicle and began walking.
She was struck by a 2022 Freightliner semi driven by a 58 year old male from Kent, Washington.
She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
The lane was partially blocked for approximately one and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
