ALICE, Texas โ€” A man and a woman are facing capital murder charges after a 34-year-old man was found dead at a trailer near Alice on Friday, Nov. 4. Jim Wells County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a reported stabbing on Friday right around 1:30 a.m., sheriff Daniel Bueno said. Deputies found Agapito Casas dead after being stabbed multiple times in the chest in a trailer in the Rancho Allegra area on Range Street.

ALICE, TX ใƒป 2 DAYS AGO