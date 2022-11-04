ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fort Collins.

The Mullen High School football team will have a game with Fossil Ridge High School on November 04, 2022, 17:55:00.

Mullen High School
Fossil Ridge High School
November 04, 2022
17:55:00
2022 CHSAA Football Playoffs

northfortynews

Surgery Center of Fort Collins Ceases Operations

The Surgery Center of Fort Collins has closed its doors due to adverse business conditions. Outstanding bills are due, and payments are still being accepted by calling 970-494-4800. Medical Records held by the Surgery Center of Fort Collins are available. The Surgery Center retained Cariend, a medical records custodian, to...
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Nearly 100-year-old funeral home could become housing in Fort Collins

A nearly century-old funeral home in the heart of Old Town could become a new apartment complex. The Coloradoan reports Confluent Development of Denver wants to build a six-story, 200-unit apartment complex with studios and one-bedrooms, where Bohlender Funeral Chapel sits on Olive Street. The ground floor of the building would be home to commercial space. Residents can weigh in on the project this Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 281 North College Avenue in conference rooms A-C. For more details, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
FORT COLLINS, CO
wyo4news.com

Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance

WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver's first snow was the biggest in 11 years, up next is fierce wind

The first snow of the season arrived more than two weeks later than average and brought Denver the biggest first snow of the season since 2012.The snow that started to fall Thursday afternoon and wrapped up early Friday morning brought 4.5 inches at Denver International Airport. That's the biggest first snowfall of the season since 8.5 inches fell on October 25-26, 2011.Elsewhere along the Front Range, the highest snowfall total was in Boulder near Baseline and Broadway where 6.6 inches of snow was measured on the grass. Most other areas received between 1-4 inches of snow.The weather story on Friday...
DENVER, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing

Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver

GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since.
DENVER, CO
