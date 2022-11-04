ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mesa Ridge High School football team will have a game with Monarch High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.

Mesa Ridge High School
Monarch High School
November 04, 2022
18:00:00
2022 CHSAA Football Playoffs

