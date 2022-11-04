ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 5 days ago

The Bowie High School football team will have a game with Lake Travis High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.

Bowie High School
Lake Travis High School
November 04, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Football

KXAN

Matthew McConaughey linked to group that could potentially buy Washington Commanders: reports

Multiple media reports have linked the Austinite to a group including rapper Jay-Z and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that are interested in buying the Washington Commanders. Current owner Dan Snyder is being pressured to sell the team after allegations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment came out. He, along with his wife Tanya, has hired Bank of America Securities to "explore potential transactions."
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING

An Austin woman was arrested early Thursday morning after the report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 1:25, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of South Park Street in reference to a suspicious person wandering around in the area. After investigation, Silvia Leon Torress, 37 of Austin, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 after it was determined that she had broken out a storm door of a residence in the area. Torress was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other. "Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said. Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within...
AUSTIN, TX
