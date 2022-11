Well, the Brownfield Cubs football team punched their ticket to the Class 3A Division I playoffs and they get the chance to meet up with Muleshoe for the third time in a year. So to say that this Bi-District Championship game is not that important… think again. Brownfield is itching for a win over the Mules and they will get that chance one more time. The Cubs have lost to the Mules twice since November 11, 2021, and those losses were by a combined score of 6 points. In the 2021 Bi-District game the Cubs fell 21-17 and earlier this season the Cubs came in with a 5-0 record and went home with their first loss of the season to the Mules 39-37.

