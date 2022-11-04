Read full article on original website
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Election Day arrives in Las Vegas, track your ballot and more
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the midterm races in Las Vegas and Nevada. Polls opened at 125 vote centers around Clark County at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 7 p.m. can remain in...
What is mail-in ballot curing? The ACLU Nevada explains
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The ACLU says there are thousands of ballots in Clark County that need 'curing.'. Joining us now to explain what that means is the executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, Athar Hasseebullah. If you would like to check the status of your ballot, click...
Buttigieg stumps for vulnerable Nevada Dems as campaigns make final push
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With just one day left of a long, divisive, and expensive campaign season, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made his way to Nevada to stump for Nevada’s vulnerable Democrats. Speaking to energetic crowds of supporters and volunteers at various events in Henderson, East Las...
Decision 2022: Where to cast your ballot in Las Vegas on Election Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day in Nevada and around the U.S. Races in this year's election include contests for all statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats will be on the...
Questions arise after non-US citizens receive mail-in ballots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cesarina De La Cruz and Consorcia Castellanos said they were shocked to receive voter ballots in the mail for this year's midterm election. "She said she was excited, but she said she thought, oh that's weird, I'm not a citizen of the country, and they're asking me to vote," said De La Cruz, with the help of her sister to translate.
Five schools in Nevada awarded 'Purple Star' designation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Five schools in Nevada, four in the Las Vegas area, have been awarded "Purple Star" designations that recognize them for supporting military-connected children. The Nevada Department of Education announced the awards on Wednesday, saying these schools are committed "to supporting the unique and social-emotional needs...
Medicare Annual Enrollment Period
Now is the time to choose a Medicare Advantage plan that gives you access to the care you need. Medicare Annual enrollment is happening now through December 7. We want to make sure you have the information you need to make the best choice for you. And when comparing Traditional Medicare to Medicare Advantage you could save up to 40% on your personal health care costs.
Will midterms change time?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "I hate it," said Bob Hetzel as he walked into the parking lot after visiting the O'Callaghan – Tillman Memorial Bridge near Hoover Dam. Like 7 out of 10 Americans, Hetzel wants the twice-a-year time change between Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time to stop.
Southwest Gas donates class supplies to teachers at North Las Vegas elementary school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southwest Gas donated new school supplies to teachers at a North Las Vegas elementary school on Tuesday. Employees with the utility delivered items like planners, markers, pencils, pens and personal items to Jesse D. Scott Elementary School. A spokesperson said the donation was part of...
Tensions mount as Henderson police chief, officers' unions clash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tensions are mounting inside the Henderson Police Department. Just one week after two police unions expressed a vote of “no confidence” in Police Chief Thedrick Andres, there are now allegations of unfair labor practices against the chief. Union representatives plan to take the...
Genius School US takes students to next level
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Genius camps are designed to take middle and high schoolers to the next level. Sandi Herrera, founder of Genius School US, joined us to share more information about how they work and how you can learn more at an event this week in Las Vegas.
CCSD Captain Ken Young retiring after 31 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most senior members of the Clark County School District Police Department is hanging up his holster. Captain Ken Young is retiring after 31 years with the department. Young joined CCSD police in 1991 and served as the public information officer for many...
Las Vegas housing market continues to cool in October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market in Las Vegas continued to cool in October, according to a local industry group. The median price for an existing single-family home sold in Southern Nevada last month was $440,000, the group Las Vegas Realtors reports. That figure is down 2.2% from...
Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
Las Vegas Desert Dogs showcase lacrosse to over 200 valley gym teachers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up to bring lacrosse to the Las Vegas valley. On Tuesday, the team partnered with CCSD's Team Engagement unit to showcase lacrosse to over 200 gym teachers at Rancho High School during the district's recent staff development day.
Walk to Defeat ALS happening in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is just days away. Indu Navar, founder of EverythingALS, joined us to talk about how your participation helps raise funds and awareness.
Lee Canyon reports nearly 6" of snow Tuesday, more on the way overnight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tuesday is a good day for Southern Nevada skiers, snowboarders, and especially Lee Canyon. Lee Canyon received about a half foot of snow since this morning, and there is more on the way tonight. The area is looking forward to registering about 2 feet of...
Mentor Monday's on News 3
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Mentor Monday, sponsored by Pacific West Injury Law. Check out the video above for more.
Health District alerting public of increase in RSV, other respiratory viruses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza continue to rise in Nevada and throughout the United States, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reminding area residents to take steps against the spread of those illnesses. Respiratory viruses typically spread during the winter,...
Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
