Boulder City, NV

news3lv.com

What is mail-in ballot curing? The ACLU Nevada explains

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The ACLU says there are thousands of ballots in Clark County that need 'curing.'. Joining us now to explain what that means is the executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, Athar Hasseebullah. If you would like to check the status of your ballot, click...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Buttigieg stumps for vulnerable Nevada Dems as campaigns make final push

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With just one day left of a long, divisive, and expensive campaign season, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made his way to Nevada to stump for Nevada’s vulnerable Democrats. Speaking to energetic crowds of supporters and volunteers at various events in Henderson, East Las...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Decision 2022: Where to cast your ballot in Las Vegas on Election Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day in Nevada and around the U.S. Races in this year's election include contests for all statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats will be on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Questions arise after non-US citizens receive mail-in ballots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cesarina De La Cruz and Consorcia Castellanos said they were shocked to receive voter ballots in the mail for this year's midterm election. "She said she was excited, but she said she thought, oh that's weird, I'm not a citizen of the country, and they're asking me to vote," said De La Cruz, with the help of her sister to translate.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Five schools in Nevada awarded 'Purple Star' designation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Five schools in Nevada, four in the Las Vegas area, have been awarded "Purple Star" designations that recognize them for supporting military-connected children. The Nevada Department of Education announced the awards on Wednesday, saying these schools are committed "to supporting the unique and social-emotional needs...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

Now is the time to choose a Medicare Advantage plan that gives you access to the care you need. Medicare Annual enrollment is happening now through December 7. We want to make sure you have the information you need to make the best choice for you. And when comparing Traditional Medicare to Medicare Advantage you could save up to 40% on your personal health care costs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Will midterms change time?

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "I hate it," said Bob Hetzel as he walked into the parking lot after visiting the O'Callaghan – Tillman Memorial Bridge near Hoover Dam. Like 7 out of 10 Americans, Hetzel wants the twice-a-year time change between Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time to stop.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tensions mount as Henderson police chief, officers' unions clash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tensions are mounting inside the Henderson Police Department. Just one week after two police unions expressed a vote of “no confidence” in Police Chief Thedrick Andres, there are now allegations of unfair labor practices against the chief. Union representatives plan to take the...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Genius School US takes students to next level

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Genius camps are designed to take middle and high schoolers to the next level. Sandi Herrera, founder of Genius School US, joined us to share more information about how they work and how you can learn more at an event this week in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CCSD Captain Ken Young retiring after 31 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most senior members of the Clark County School District Police Department is hanging up his holster. Captain Ken Young is retiring after 31 years with the department. Young joined CCSD police in 1991 and served as the public information officer for many...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas housing market continues to cool in October

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market in Las Vegas continued to cool in October, according to a local industry group. The median price for an existing single-family home sold in Southern Nevada last month was $440,000, the group Las Vegas Realtors reports. That figure is down 2.2% from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
PRIMM, NV
news3lv.com

Mentor Monday's on News 3

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Mentor Monday, sponsored by Pacific West Injury Law. Check out the video above for more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Health District alerting public of increase in RSV, other respiratory viruses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza continue to rise in Nevada and throughout the United States, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reminding area residents to take steps against the spread of those illnesses. Respiratory viruses typically spread during the winter,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
LAS VEGAS, NV

