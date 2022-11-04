Nashville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Nashville.
The White House High School football team will have a game with East Nashville Magnet High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
White House High School
East Nashville Magnet High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Grace Christian Academy football team will have a game with Franklin Road Academy on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Grace Christian Academy
Franklin Road Academy
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
2022 TSSAA Football Playoffs
