From Monday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 14, 7 Bar Loop will be closed at Westside Blvd. The City of Albuquerque website says, “As Albuquerque’s west side continues to grow, an increasing amount of traffic is going from east and west and west to east. By expanding this section to four lanes and adding dedicated turn lanes, traffic should flow more smoothly throughout the entire travel corridor. Also, it is anticipated less traffic will cut through neighborhoods because there will be less congestion.”

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO