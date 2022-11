ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The owner of an Abilene restaurant has been charged with human trafficking, accused of holding an undocumented immigrant in a home and forcing him to work with no money or food for six months. Hai Zhuang was arrested on a Trafficking of Persons warrant Wednesday in connection to the allegations. He […]

