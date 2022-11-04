Leesville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Leesville.
The Avoyelles High School football team will have a game with Pickering High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Avoyelles High School
Pickering High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Rayne High School football team will have a game with Leesville High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Rayne High School
Leesville High School
November 04, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
