Read full article on original website
Related
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
President Biden was set to travel to Chicago, Illinois after a stump in New Mexico without visiting the southern border; Gianno Caldwell reacts on Fox News.
A long-shot Democratic candidate raised more than $15.6 million to defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene. He lost by 31 points.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, raised $15.6 million for his campaign. He lost by 31 points on Tuesday in a race never seen as even remotely competitive for Democrats. It's the latest example of a long-shot Democrat raking in cash by taking on a high-profile GOP opponent. Democratic...
Sean Casten Defeats Keith Pekau in Illinois' 6th District, Denying Republicans a Chance to Gain a Seat
Rep. Sean Casten has apparently survived yet another close electoral challenge, edging out Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau to return to Congress from Illinois’ sixth district. Pekau called to concede the race to Casten just before 10:30 p.m., the Congressman said in a speech to supporters. Casten unseated Peter...
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie
Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
House Speaker Pelosi Says Attack on Husband Will Affect Decision on Remaining in Leadership
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview said the recent brutal home invasion attack on her husband will affect her decision on whether to remain in the Democratic leadership in Congress. But Pelosi did not say in that CNN interview whether she would leave or stay in the leadership.
Washington Examiner
Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It
Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon. The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
californiaglobe.com
National Democratic Leadership Denounces Gov. Newsom Over ‘Getting Crushed On Narrative’ Remark
During the weekend, Senate Democrats and other high level members of the Democratic Party denounced claims by California Governor Gavin Newsom made last week that the Democratic Party is getting “crushed on narrative” this election, showing further fracturing of the party only days before the election. Last week,...
Map: See How Your County, District Voted in the Illinois Midterm Election
Although some races including Illinois Supreme court seats, have not yet been called and votes for the Illinois midterm election are still being counted, Illinois appears to remain blue as Democrats held onto more than a dozen Congressional seats, and retaining the governorship of the state. Use the map below...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
25-Year-Old Maxwell Frost Will Be the First Gen Z Member of Congress
Progressive activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 25, will officially become the first Gen Z member of Congress after winning his race to represent Florida's 10th Congressional District. "Central Florida, my name is Maxwell Alejandro Frost, and I'm going to be the first Generation Z member of the United States Congress!" Frost...
Midterm Elections Determine Partisan Control of Illinois Supreme Court
In a rare confluence of elections, control of the Illinois Supreme Court was up for grabs in the 2022 midterms on Tuesday, with voters having say on how three of the seven seats on the court would be filled for the new term. Democrats went into Tuesday’s election holding a...
When will we know who controls the House? Five takeaways
In this year’s tighter-than-expected battle for congressional control, it may be days before Americans know whether President Biden’s Democrats hold the House of Representatives, or whether Republicans will clinch the majority.
Illinois Supreme Court Election Results: Rochford Declares Victory in Key Race
LIVE election results can be found here. One of the most closely watched races in the run-up to and on Election Day in Illinois were two vacancies on the Illinois State Supreme Court, with the partisan makeup of the court hanging in the balance. As Illinois' highest court, the state's...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Illinois State Office Race Results
Results for Attorney General, Secretary of State,Comptroller, Treasurer
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7