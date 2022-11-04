Dallas, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Dallas.
The Ford High School football team will have a game with Franklin D Roosevelt High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.
Ford High School
Franklin D Roosevelt High School
November 04, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Football
The Birdville High School football team will have a game with W T White High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.
Birdville High School
W T White High School
November 04, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Football
The L G Pinkston High School football team will have a game with North Dallas High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.
L G Pinkston High School
North Dallas High School
November 04, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Football
The Carter High School football team will have a game with Wilmer-Hutchins High School on November 04, 2022, 17:30:00.
Carter High School
Wilmer-Hutchins High School
November 04, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Football
Comments / 0